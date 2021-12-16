Cellnex Telecom S A : statement on provisional findings of the Competition Markets Authority

Relating to the acquisition of UK's CK Hutchison assets by Cellnex

Barcelona-London, 16 December 2021.- Cellnex Telecom ("Cellnex" or "the Company") notes the UK's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") has published the provisional findings of its investigation into Cellnex's proposed acquisition of CK Hutchison's passive telecoms infrastructure assets in the UK.

The Company is currently reviewing the provisional findings and will engage with the CMA in response to its "notice of possible remedies", including with any practical alternative remedies the Company wishes the CMA to consider.

Cellnex continues to believe that this is a strongly pro-competitive deal which will create firm incentives to unlock, improve and extend mobile coverage, including 5G, across the whole of the UK, and therefore looks forward to continuing its work with the CMA to address and clarify any concerns ahead of the final decision which is scheduled for March 7th, 2022.

