The company will roll out a multi-operator mobile coverage solution and perform the maintenance on the equipment that will provide coverage inside the tunnels.

Barcelona, 9 July 2024. Through a public tender, rail operator Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) has awarded Cellnex the project to install and maintain a multi-operator mobile coverage solution to provide connectivity to the more than 4.5 km in tunnels 3 (Coll de Porta ) and 6 (Santa Linya I) of the rail line linking Lleida with La Pobla de Segur.

Irene Merayo, Commercial Developer from Cellnex Spain highlighted "the importance of connectivity in unique environments, such as inside rail tunnels, for generating a complete and safe user experience, for travellers and workers alike." She added that "the multi-operator solution offered by Cellnex makes it possible to enjoy the coverage provided by all mobile operators through DAS (Distributed Antenna System) technology. This technology provides tailored telecommunications coverage with a radio system and distributed antennas. This allows excellent mobile connectivity in indoor or underground spaces such as these rail tunnels."

Cellnex has experience in the installation and maintenance of multi-operator mobile coverage solutions on some of the most important railway and metro lines in Europe such as Paris, Madrid, Milan, to name a few. The company has rolled out connectivity infrastructure on more than 7,500 km of roads and a total of 516 stations. Furthermore, Cellnex also has experience in installing this type of indoor wireless coverage in high footfall environments like stadiums, shopping centres, residential and/or office buildings, among others.

About Cellnex Telecom

