    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:18 2022-11-18 am EST
33.33 EUR   -0.60%
06:32aCellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market - FT
RE
11/11Global markets live: SoftBank, Toshiba, Cisco, Apple, AstraZeneca...
MS
11/11Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Cellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market - FT

11/20/2022 | 06:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The cabling of a cellular transmission mast is seen damaged, in Nuenen

MADRID (Reuters) - The European mobile towers market is "pretty much closed" as rising inflation makes it harder for companies to finance new deals and the availability of assets declines, the chief executive of Cellnex told the Financial Times.

"M&A activity is over. Material, inorganic growth, for the next 24 months is over," Tobías Martínez Gimeno told the newspaper in reference to the overall market.

Negative interest rates over the past few years meant that "money was almost free", added the CEO of Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, allowing the company to buy up 130,000 towers across 12 countries.

When interest rates were low and debt was cheap, mobile towers were among the most attractive assets in telecoms. But since June, the share prices of most tower groups have fallen as rising rates have driven up costs.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 486 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
Net income 2022 -316 M -327 M -327 M
Net Debt 2022 17 274 M 17 901 M 17 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 -76,9x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 23 277 M 24 122 M 24 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 79,6%
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-34.88%24 122
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.40%59 256
SOFTBANK CORP.1.99%50 112
MTN GROUP LIMITED-22.91%13 787
SAFARICOM PLC-33.47%8 289
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY17.01%7 467