Cellnex Telecom, S.A. is among the main European operators of telecommunications and radio broadcasting infrastructures. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - leasing out of telecoms infrastructures (90.4%): mainly intended for mobile phone operators; - operation of radio broadcasting networks (6.4%); - other (3.2%): in particular, provision of networking services. Income is distributed geographically as follows: Spain (16.2%), France (21.4%), Italy (21%), Poland (11.8%), the United Kingdom (11.1%), Switzerland (4.5%), the Netherlands (3.7%), Portugal (3.7%) and other (6.6%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services