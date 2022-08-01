Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:34 2022-08-01 am EDT
43.80 EUR   +0.48%
09:11aINWIT CEO seen leaving in board reshuffle after TIM stake sale - sources
RE
07/28Cellnex to Focus on Existing European Markets After Failed Bid for Deutsche Telekom's Towers Unit
MT
07/28Cellnex to grow existing markets after failed DT towers bid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INWIT CEO seen leaving in board reshuffle after TIM stake sale - sources

08/01/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows INWIT logo

MILAN, August 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of INWIT is set to leave as part of a board reshuffle following the sale of most of Telecom Italia's stake in Italy's top telecoms tower firm, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this year Telecom Italia (TIM) agreed to sell a 12.4% indirect stake in Milan-listed INWIT to French investment firm Ardian for 1.3 billion euros ($1.33 billion), maintaining a residual indirect 3% holding.

Following the stake sale, an Ardian-led consortium will hold a 27% stake in INWIT, with Vodafone controlling 33% of a venture in charge of more of 22,000 mobile towers across Italy.

The deal is due to be sealed shortly, after the Italian government gave conditional clearance, and the termination of a shareholder agreement.

INWIT Chief Executive Giovanni Ferigo is expected to leave in the transition, the sources said.

INWIT is set to launch the process to appoint a new board as early as this week when it will timetable a shareholder meeting to be held by the end of September, the sources added, declining to be named as deliberations are not public.

Under existing plans, top investors Vodafone and Ardian are each going to present their own slate of candidates by the end of this month.

Ferigo's successor is expected to come from the British group's list, with the new chairman on Ardian's slate, the people said.

A former Telecom Italia executive Ferigo, 63, has been at the helm of INWIT, born as a spin-off of TIM's mobile tower operations, since 2018 and oversaw its merger with Vodafone's mast business in Italy.

INWIT makes the bulk of its revenue by long-term contracts with TIM and Vodafone to host their respective mobile antenna infrastructure on its masts. It is targeting revenues of 850-860 million euros this year.

INWIT, Vodafone, Ardian and Telecom Italia all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9757 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 0.39% 43.8 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
INWIT S.P.A. 0.05% 10.24 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.46% 0.2169 Delayed Quote.-50.21%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.28% 121.14 Delayed Quote.7.61%
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
09:11aINWIT CEO seen leaving in board reshuffle after TIM stake sale - sources
RE
07/28Cellnex to Focus on Existing European Markets After Failed Bid for Deutsche Telekom's T..
MT
07/28Cellnex to grow existing markets after failed DT towers bid
RE
07/28CELLNEX TELECOM S A : Excel Backup File Q2 2022
PU
07/28Cellnex Seeks M&A
CI
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Cellnex Telecom, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28CELLNEX TELECOM S A : Interim Consolidated Financial Ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/28Cellnex 1st Half Loss Widened on Acquisition Costs Amid Geographic Expansion
DJ
07/28Cellnex Telecom's H1 Loss Swells as Amortization, Financial Costs Rise
MT
07/28Cellnex to grow existing markets after failed DT towers bid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 489 M 3 559 M 3 559 M
Net income 2022 -278 M -284 M -284 M
Net Debt 2022 16 739 M 17 074 M 17 074 M
P/E ratio 2022 -125x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 29 559 M 30 150 M 30 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 877
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 43,59 €
Average target price 59,90 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-14.83%30 150
SOFTBANK CORP.5.78%54 359
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.87%48 961
MTN GROUP LIMITED-18.52%15 093
SAFARICOM PLC-21.08%10 088
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.16.87%8 186