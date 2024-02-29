BARCELONA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex on Thursday posted a 14% rise in 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) as revenue grew 16% and free cash flow turned positive earlier than forecast.

Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator still had a net loss of 297 million euros, the same amount as in 2022, due to the impact of amortisations and financial costs associated with prior acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)