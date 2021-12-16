Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.

(CLNX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

UK Regulator Says Cellnex Acquisition of UK Telecoms Towers Harms Competition

12/16/2021 | 11:57am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The U.K. competition watchdog said Thursday that Cellnex Telecom SA's proposed acquisition of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s telecoms towers in the U.K. would harm competition in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which had launched an inquiry into the deal in May, has provisionally found that the sale may raise significant competition concerns by preventing the emergence of a third national player in the U.K.

"Less competition could mean higher prices or worse terms for both mobile operators and their customers," the chair of the independent inquiry group said.

The regulator is to make a final decision by March 7, 2022.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1157ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -0.57% 51.94 Delayed Quote.22.25%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.10% 49.85 End-of-day quote.-7.86%
All news about CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 539 M 2 870 M 2 870 M
Net income 2021 -175 M -197 M -197 M
Net Debt 2021 12 786 M 14 451 M 14 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 -122x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 35 476 M 39 959 M 40 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 008
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 52,24 €
Average target price 64,90 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Global Operations Director
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.25%39 959
SOFTBANK CORP.15.08%61 482
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED34.57%52 760
MTN GROUP LIMITED188.05%19 263
SAFARICOM PLC10.07%13 367
TELE2 AB16.71%9 569