UK regulator orders Cellnex to sell 1,000 towers to buy CK Hutchison units

BARCELONA, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's competition
watchdog on Thursday approved Spanish mobile telephone
infrastructure operator Cellnex's acquisition of Hong
Kong-based CK Hutchison's British assets if it sells
at least 1,000 mobile phone towers.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the
10-billion-euro ($11.05 billion) deal would harm competition and
could lead to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile
carriers. To address these concerns, Cellnex will have to
dispose of 1,000 towers, it said.
The company's CEO Tobias Martinez said in a statement their
presence in Britain as a 'neutral operator' will contribute to
speed up, improve and expand the mobile phone coverage.
In late 2020, Cellnex had announced the acquisition of the
24,600 phone masts operated by CK Hutchison in Austria, Denmark,
Ireland, Italy, Sweden and Britain.
Cellnex said in a statement Britain's watchdog regulatory
approval was the last-pending for the CK Hutchison deal to be
completed.
The Spanish company had said last month it expected the
sales induced by anti-trust concerns in France and Britain would
bring 1.1 billion euros. French anti-trust regulator had ordered
Cellnex to sell 3,200 masts in that country.
