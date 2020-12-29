Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE (KOSDAQ)  >  Celltrion HealthCare Co Ltd

CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD

(A091990)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celltrion HealthCare : Seeks South Korean Approval for Emergency Use of Covid-19 Treatment Candidate

12/29/2020 | 02:54am EST
By Kwanwoo Jun

Celltrion Inc. has officially asked South Korean health authorities to approve the emergency use of a Covid-19 antibody treatment candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials.

A formal application for CT-P59's conditional marketing authorization was submitted to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Tuesday, the biopharmaceutical company said.

The potential Covid-19 drug, if approved, would be available at hospitals for clinical purposes only, Celltrion said.

It remains to be seen how long the ministry's review will take, but local media say it usually takes a month or so in the country.

Celltrion says it will seek similar emergency-use approvals from U.S. and European health authorities in the coming months.

Celltrion, which has completed its phase 2 clinical trial of the potential drug, plans to present the top-line data of its phase 2/3 clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

Celltrion shares closed 10% higher at KRW360,500, outperforming the broader market's 0.4% gain.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 0253ET

Financials
Sales 2020 1 757 B 1,61 B 1,61 B
Net income 2020 301 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net cash 2020 436 B 0,40 B 0,40 B
P/E ratio 2020 81,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 628 B 21 529 M 21 643 M
EV / Sales 2020 13 446x
EV / Sales 2021 10 648x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 121 937,72 KRW
Last Close Price 157 352,94 KRW
Spread / Highest target 4,67%
Spread / Average Target -22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyung-Ki Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Jin Seo Chairman
David Han Independent Director
Eung-Yeol Choe Independent Director
Un-Gab Jeong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLTRION HEALTHCARE CO LTD21 529
CSL LIMITED4.63%99 809
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.82.22%47 751
BIOGEN INC.-17.72%38 300
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.198.23%37 786
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.41.13%33 402
