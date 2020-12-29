Celltrion HealthCare : Seeks South Korean Approval for Emergency Use of Covid-19 Treatment Candidate

By Kwanwoo Jun



Celltrion Inc. has officially asked South Korean health authorities to approve the emergency use of a Covid-19 antibody treatment candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials.

A formal application for CT-P59's conditional marketing authorization was submitted to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Tuesday, the biopharmaceutical company said.

The potential Covid-19 drug, if approved, would be available at hospitals for clinical purposes only, Celltrion said.

It remains to be seen how long the ministry's review will take, but local media say it usually takes a month or so in the country.

Celltrion says it will seek similar emergency-use approvals from U.S. and European health authorities in the coming months.

Celltrion, which has completed its phase 2 clinical trial of the potential drug, plans to present the top-line data of its phase 2/3 clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

Celltrion shares closed 10% higher at KRW360,500, outperforming the broader market's 0.4% gain.

