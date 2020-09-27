Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range

* Big Hit Entertainment IPO prices at top of range
* Huge institutional interest in market flush with cash
* IPO set to be South Korea's biggest in 3 years
SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the
management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS,
priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range
on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea's largest
listing in three years.
Institutional investors sought more than 1,000 times the
number of shares on offer, with Big Hit riding on the success of
the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean
group to reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
with song "Dynamite".
Big Hit priced the IPO at 135,000 won ($115) per share, it
said in a regulatory filing, the top of an indicative price
range of 105,000-135,000 won announced earlier this month.
Some 1,420 institutional investors indicated interest for
shares in the offering, looking for 1,117 times the number
available, the filing said. About 98% said they would pay the
top-range price or more.
Institutional and retail investors' subscriptions are due on
Oct. 5-6.
The IPO will raise 962.6 billion won ($820 million) through
the offer of 7.13 million new shares. It is the biggest South
Korean IPO since Celltrion Healthcare raised 1
trillion won in 2017.
The pricing values Big Hit at about 4.8 trillion won, taking
into account common shares plus redeemable preferred shares that
will be converted into common shares upon the IPO.
With plenty of liquidity in the market, some analysts
predict gross bids from retail investors could hit 100 trillion
won ($85 billion), making it South Korea's hottest initial
public offering.
The central bank is watching the offer closely as a massive
oversubscription for shares could send ripples through
short-term money markets.
Big Hit is expected to list on the KOSPI in October.
($1 = 1,173.8900 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)