  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Celltrion, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A068270   KR7068270008

CELLTRION, INC.

(A068270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
157900.00 KRW   +0.89%
05:43pExclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources
RE
05:38pThermo fisher scientific, celltrion vying for baxter i…
RE
03/07South Korean Stocks Rise on Gains by Batterymakers; Samsung SDI Stock Rises 2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

03/20/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company's headquarters in Incheon

(Reuters) - U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Baxter had total debt of $16.6 billion as of the end of December.

Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said. Other bidders could still emerge, they added.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Baxter, Thermo Fisher and KKR declined to comment. Celltrion and Carlyle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baxter said in January it was exploring alternatives for its biopharma solutions business and would also spin off its kidney care units.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company focuses on areas such as critical care, surgical products, nutrition and pharmaceutical equipment.

Baxter's biopharma solutions unit supports drugmakers in the formulation, development and commercialization of drugs typically given by infusion or injection, such as biologics and vaccines.

Thermo Fisher, one of the world's largest suppliers of scientific equipment, has been making acquisitions in recent years to expand its offerings in contract research and manufacturing, including a $5.2 billion purchase of Patheon NV in 2017 and a $17.4 billion takeover of PPD Inc in 2021.

Celltrion, whose co-founder and chairman Seo Jung-jin is South Korea's richest person according to Forbes, is a biopharmaceutical company that also has a contract research and manufacturing arm.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and David Carnevali in New York; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Anirban Sen and David Carnevali


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.62% 38.19 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
CELLTRION PHARM, INC. -0.10% 95300 End-of-day quote.42.45%
CELLTRION, INC. 0.89% 157900 End-of-day quote.-1.62%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.33% 48.6 Delayed Quote.4.35%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.43% 30.29 Delayed Quote.1.94%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 0.59% 550.57 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 367 B 1,81 B 1,81 B
Net income 2022 622 B 0,48 B 0,48 B
Net cash 2022 612 B 0,47 B 0,47 B
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 22 630 B 17 321 M 17 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,30x
EV / Sales 2023 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart CELLTRION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Celltrion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLTRION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 157 900,00 KRW
Average target price 221 565,61 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wu-Sung Ki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ho-Seop Lee Finance Director
Jung-Jin Seo Chairman
Sung-Han Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Dong-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLTRION, INC.-1.62%17 191
MODERNA, INC.-16.48%57 859
LONZA GROUP AG17.77%42 680
SEAGEN INC.55.86%37 479
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.83%35 453
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.97%23 020