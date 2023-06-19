Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cellular Goods PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBX   GB00BK964W87

CELLULAR GOODS PLC

(CBX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:20:33 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.9500 GBX   +15.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellular Goods inks payment partnership with Klarna

06/19/2023 | 04:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Cellular Goods PLC on Monday said it has an agreement with Klarna Bank AB, a Swedish provider of online financial services.

Cellular Goods is a London-based skincare and wellness company providing consumer products formulated with lab-produced cannabinoids. Its shares were down 2.7% to 0.80 pence each in London on Monday morning, but were trading as a high as 0.97p this morning.

Under the agreement, Klarna's 'buy now, pay later' services will be brought to Cellular Goods' ecommerce website. This means that customers buying products on the website can choose to split payment across three equal instalments or can choose to defer payment for up to 30 days with zero interest and no additional fees.

The new payment options will be available to all customers in the UK.

Cellular Goods believes that offering flexible purchase options will support increased sales and open the Company's products up to new audiences.

Chair & Interim Chief Executive Darcy Taylor said: "The partnership with Klarna is an important improvement to our ecommerce offering and responds to a growing consumer trend. Providing our customers with a range of flexible payment methods enhances their shopping experience and expands our reach to new audiences."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Income Statement Evolution
