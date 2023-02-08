Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cellular Goods PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBX   GB00BK964W87

CELLULAR GOODS PLC

(CBX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:20:45 2023-02-08 am EST
0.5380 GBX   -17.23%
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
06:14aCellular Goods plummets as pulls out of Cannary acquisition
AN
05:17aCellular Goods Shares Down 16% After Ending Negotiations With Cannaray for Acquisitions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellular Goods plummets as pulls out of Cannary acquisition

02/08/2023 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cellular Goods PLC - London-based cannabinoid consumer products company - End negotiations for its proposed acquisition of Cannaray Brands Ltd & Love CBD Health Ltd from Cannaray Ltd. The companies are subsidiaries of Cannary Ltd. Says that "as a result of changes in the deal itself, it was not in the best interests of shareholders to proceed."

In September, Cellular Goods said it had agreed to pay GBP14.2 million, consisting of GBP1 million in cash alongside "a number" of new Cellular shares for the two companies. The brands offer a range of ingestible cannabidiol products published on the UK Novel Foods register and are sold through 1,500 retailer outlets and direct-to-consumer branded websites.

"In parallel with the transaction, the company has been proactively reviewing its product range, proposition, financials, strategy and opportunities. Its focus will continue to be to develop and expand the company's business model and to position the company for long term growth," Cellular Goods says.

Current stock price: 0.54 pence, down 17% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 90%

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CELLULAR GOODS PLC
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
06:14aCellular Goods plummets as pulls out of Cannary acquisition
AN
05:17aCellular Goods Shares Down 16% After Ending Negotiations With Cannaray for Acquisitions
MT
04:59aSterling Faces Further Underperformance Amid High UK Inflation
DJ
02/07UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/06UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/06Cellular Goods plc Announces Board Changes
CI
2022EARNINGS SUMMARY: Cellular Goods and British Honey suffer widened loss
AN
2022FTSE 100 Ends for Christmas Up Slightly after Short, Muted Session
DJ
2022FTSE 100 Trades Flat Ahead of Christmas
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,33 M -4,00 M -4,00 M
Net cash 2021 10,3 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,30 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CELLULAR GOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cellular Goods PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULAR GOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darcy Taylor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruna Nikolla Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Alexia Blake Head-Research & Product Development
Gill Suzanne Whitty-Collins Non-Executive Director
Misha Sher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULAR GOODS PLC0.00%4
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.61%330 327
UNILEVER PLC-1.87%124 634
ESTEE LAUDER5.26%93 238
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.56%73 730
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.27%61 346