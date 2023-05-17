Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cellular Goods PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBX   GB00BK964W87

CELLULAR GOODS PLC

(CBX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:41:18 2023-05-17 am EDT
1.350 GBX   +8.00%
07:44aCellular Goods products go live on Sephora's site
AN
05/10Stocks lower as Bank of England decision looms
AN
05/10Cellular Goods shares jump after deal with cosmetic retailer Sephora
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Cellular Goods products go live on Sephora's site

05/17/2023 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cellular Goods PLC - London-based skincare and wellness company providing consumer products formulated with lab-produced cannabinoids - Begins selling its 'Look Better' skincare range and selected products from its 'Gift Better' gifting range on Sephora. Cellular Goods said it has entered into a contract with Paris-based beauty and cosmetics retailer Sephora earlier this month. Says ten products in total are available, ranging in price from GBP32 to GBP99 each. Adds that the launch is part of its strategy to drive revenue by expanding its online sales channel.

Chair & Interim Chief Executive Officer Darcy Taylor says: "We're thrilled that our Look Better and Gift Better ranges are on sale at Sephora, and are excited to be working alongside them to bring our next-generation skincare products to a wider audience."

Current stock price: 1.35 pence, up 8.0% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 27%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CELLULAR GOODS PLC
07:44aCellular Goods products go live on Sephora's site
AN
05/10Stocks lower as Bank of England decision looms
AN
05/10Cellular Goods shares jump after deal with cosmetic retailer Sephora
AN
05/10Cellular Goods Shares Soar After E-Commerce Contract With Sephora
DJ
05/10Cellular Goods plc Enters into Contract with Sephora
CI
05/09Cellular Goods completes King Tide acquisition
AN
05/09Cellular Goods Finalizes Purchase of Singapore's King Tide Carbon; Falls 8%
MT
05/09Cellular Goods PLC acquired King Tide Carbon PTE. LTD from Matthew Lodge for £0.57 mill..
CI
05/05Cellular Goods interim loss narrows as revenue rises
AN
05/05Earnings Flash (CBX.L) CELLULAR GOODS Posts H1 Revenue GBP31,022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,03  0,04  0,04 
Net income 2022 -5,99 M -7,48 M -7,48 M
Net cash 2022 4,38 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,53 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 208 361 853x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart CELLULAR GOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cellular Goods PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULAR GOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darcy Taylor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruna Nikolla Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Alexia Blake Head-Research & Product Development
Gill Suzanne Whitty-Collins Non-Executive Director
Misha Sher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULAR GOODS PLC92.31%9
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.76%367 074
UNILEVER PLC3.85%136 745
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED4.51%76 385
ESTEE LAUDER-21.43%69 678
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY2.91%67 004
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer