Cellular Goods products go live on Sephora's site

Cellular Goods PLC - London-based skincare and wellness company providing consumer products formulated with lab-produced cannabinoids - Begins selling its 'Look Better' skincare range and selected products from its 'Gift Better' gifting range on Sephora. Cellular Goods said it has entered into a contract with Paris-based beauty and cosmetics retailer Sephora earlier this month. Says ten products in total are available, ranging in price from GBP32 to GBP99 each. Adds that the launch is part of its strategy to drive revenue by expanding its online sales channel.

Chair & Interim Chief Executive Officer Darcy Taylor says: "We're thrilled that our Look Better and Gift Better ranges are on sale at Sephora, and are excited to be working alongside them to bring our next-generation skincare products to a wider audience."

Current stock price: 1.35 pence, up 8.0% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 27%

