CELLULARLIE S.P.A.: Disclosure on the purchase of Treasury shares

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.: DISCLOSURE ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Reggio Emilia, 29 May 2023 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline" or "Issuer") - listed on Euronext STAR Milan, market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - announces that it has purchased, in the period between 22 May 2023 and 26 May 2023, n. 11,000 ordinary treasury shares (ISIN: IT0005244618) at the average weighted price of Euro 2.871799 for a total value of Euro 31,589.79. These transactions were carried out as part of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer on 27 April 2022.

A summary is provided below of the purchases made, in the period indicated, of Cellularline ordinary shares on a daily basis and in detailed form:

DATE PURCHASE - NO. QUANTITY AVERAGE VALUE SALE TRANSACTIONS PRICE 22 May 2023 A 7 3.500 2,88395 10,093.83 24 May 2023 A 11 4.000 2,86302 11,452.08 26 May 2023 A 6 3.500 2,86968 10,043.88

The purchases were made through Intesa Sanpaolo, as an intermediary appointed to execute, in full independence, the buy-back program on behalf of the Company.

We also inform you that in accordance with the resolution of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2023, nr. 741,269 treasury shares of Cellularline were assigned to shareholders as dividends on 24 May 2023.

As of today's date, Cellularline directly holds nr. 385,892 treasury shares, equal to 1,76463% of the share capital with voting rights.

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab, Allogio and Peter Jäckel, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries