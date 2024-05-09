PRESS RELEASE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 APPROVED CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP TO €31.8 MLN (+5.1% COMPARED TO Q1 2023) ADJ EBITDA AT €1.2 MLN COMPARED TO €0.5 MLN IN Q1 2023 NET FINANCIAL DEBT IMPROVED, DOWN TO €31.4 MLN (€35.4 MLN AT 31 December 2023) Revenue from sales of Euro 31.8 million (Euro 30.2 million at 31 March 2023).

Profit for the period of Euro -2.6 million (Euro -2.4 million at 31 March 2023).

Net Financial Indebtedness of Euro 31.4 million (Euro 35.4 million at 31 December 2023). Leverage ratio 3 Reggio Emilia, 08 May 2024 - The Board of Directors of Cellularline S.p.A. (hereinafter "Cellularline" or the "Company" or the "Group"), a European leader in the sector of accessories for smartphones and tablets listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, today examined and approved the Consolidated Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2024. Marco Cagnetta, Director and General Manager Sales and Marketing of the Cellularline Group, declared: "The distribution expansion actions undertaken in specific countries and channels, and the implementation of innovative commercial strategies with the market's main retail partners, made it possible to again pursue revenue growth during the first three months of 2024. Despite the challenges of a complex macroeconomic environment, we remain firmly focused on the development of our Group, continuing to act proactively on our core business to consolidate the new opportunities generated". Overview of Q1 2024 The first quarter of the current year closed with a positive revenue trend thanks to the development of initiatives undertaken by management, despite a complex macroeconomic environment. In particular, the performance of the Red and Blue Italia and Black International lines was satisfactory. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted for: i ) non-recurring charges/(income), ii ) the effects of non-recurring events, iii ), events relating to extraordinary transactions and iv ) operating foreign exchange gains/(losses). Adjusted Net Result is calculated as adjusted Result of the Period of the i ) adjustments incorporated in Adjusted EBITDA, ii ) adjustments of amortisation and depreciation relating to the Purchase Price Allocation, iii ) adjustments of non-recurring financial charges/(income) and iv ) the theoretical tax impact of these adjustments. Leverage ratio is the ratio of net financial indebtedness to Adjusted EBITDA. 1

Analysis of consolidated revenue In the first quarter of 2024, the Group's sales revenues totalled Euro 31.8 million, a rise (+5.1%) on the same period last year. Revenue by product line The table below shows sales by product line: (In millions of Euro) Period ended Change 31 March 2024 % of revenue 31 March 2023 % of revenue Δ % Red - Italy 8.3 26.1% 7.8 25.8% 0.5 6.3% Red - International 17.0 53.7% 16.8 55.5% 0.3 1.6% Revenue from sales - Red 25.3 79.8% 24.6 81.3% 0.8 3.1% Black - Italy 0.7 2.3% 0.7 2.3% 0.0 1.9% Black - International 1.1 3.3% 0.6 2.2% 0.5 63.0% Revenue from sales - Black 1.8 5.6% 1.3 4.5% 0.5 31.2% Blue - Italy 4.2 13.2% 3.7 12.1% 0.5 14.7% Blue - International 0.5 1.4% 0.6 2.1% (0.1) -27.7% Revenue from sales - Blue 4.7 14.6% 4.3 14.2% 0.4 8.5% Total revenue from sales 31.8 100.0% 30.2 100.0% 1.6 5.1% The analysis of sales for the individual product lines shows that: the Red Line , which represents the core business through the marketing of accessories for smartphones and tablets and the audio products of the Group's proprietary brands 4 , accounted for 80% of total period revenues, recording a rise of 3.1% (Euro 0.8 million).

The performance is linked to 6.3% growth in the domestic market and a resilience in international markets;

, which represents the core business through the marketing of accessories for smartphones and tablets and the audio products of the , accounted for 80% of total period revenues, recording a rise of 3.1% (Euro 0.8 million). The performance is linked to 6.3% growth in the domestic market and a resilience in international markets; the Black Line , which mainly includes Interphone-branded motorbike accessories, recorded an excellent performance, with revenues of Euro 1.8 million, up 31.2% compared to the same period of the previous year (Euro 1.3 million), thanks mainly to a rebranding strategy and expansion of the product range;

, which mainly includes Interphone-branded motorbike accessories, recorded an excellent performance, with revenues of Euro 1.8 million, up 31.2% compared to the same period of the previous year (Euro 1.3 million), thanks mainly to a rebranding strategy and expansion of the product range; the Blue Line , dedicated to the sale of third-party brand products in distribution, amounted to Euro 4.7 million (approximately 15% of total sales), with an overall net growth of 8.5%, compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by the domestic market. 4 Cellularline, Interphone, AQL, MusicSound, Ploos+, Skross, Q2Power, Nova, Coverlab, Allogio, Peter Jäckel, Newrban, Untags, Film&Go and Style&Go. 2

Revenue by geographical area The table below shows sales by geographical area: Period ended Change (In millions of Euro) 31 March 2024 % of 31 March 2023 % of revenue Value % revenue Italy 13.2 41.5% 12.1 40.2% 1.1 8.5% Main European markets 15.7 49.5% 15.7 51.9% 0.0 0.3% Other countries 2.9 9.0% 2.4 7.9% 0.5 19.9% Total revenue from sales 31.8 100.0% 30.2 100.0% 1.6 5.1% Regarding the analysis by geographical area, it should be noted that in the first quarter international markets accounted for approximately 58.5% of total sales (59.8% of the first quarter of 2023). The domestic market shows a growth of 8.5% compared to Q1 2023. Analysis of operating profit and consolidated net profit Turning to an analysis of the Income Statement in the first quarter 2024: the Gross Margin 5

Costs of Sale and Distribution , General and Administrative Costs and Other Non-Operating Costs/Revenues amounted to Euro 14.2 million in the period under review and accounted for 44.6% of revenue in the period, compared to Euro 13.2 million in the first quarter of the previous year (43.8% of revenue). Adjusted EBITDA came to Euro 1.2 million, increasing by Euro 0.7 million compared with the same period of the previous year, with an improvement in the incidence on turnover of approximately two percentage points (3.6% Q1 2024 vs 1.6% Q1 2023). It should be noted that, due to the seasonality of the business, the first quarter of the year is the one most penalised in terms of absorption of fixed costs. Net Financial Income and Expense in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to Euro -1.1 million, compared to a result of Euro -0.8 million in the first quarter of 2023; the increase of Euro 0.3 million was mainly due to exchange rate losses recorded following the depreciation of the Swiss Franc. The Adjusted Net Profit for the period was Euro -1.3 million compared to Euro -1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the above and a lower contribution of recoverable taxes, allocated exclusively to the Parent Company, whose result in the first quarter of 2024 was higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Analysis of consolidated net debt Net financial debt, which amounted to Euro 31.4 million as of 31 March 2024 (Euro 35.4 million as of 31 December 2023), is mainly related to the reduction in net working capital, due to both seasonality-related effects and the actions undertaken to make it more efficient. The leverage ratio, calculated as the ratio of net financial indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months, is 1.5x (compared with 1.7x at 31 December 2023). 5 The Gross Margin is the difference between sales revenue and the cost of sales. 3

Significant events in Q1 2024 During the first few months of 2024, as per internal dealing and relevant shareholding disclosures pursuant to Art. 120 of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, it appears that:

o the Chief Executive Officer, Christian Aleotti, purchased 500,368 ordinary shares, reaching a total shareholding of 12.15%;

o the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Antonio Luigi Tazartes, purchased a total of 920,368 ordinary shares, reaching a total shareholding of 7.08%. Significant events after 31 March 2024 24 April: the Shareholders' Meeting approved all the items on the agenda and, in particular:

the Shareholders' Meeting approved all the items on the agenda and, in particular: the separate and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023, as proposed by the Board of Directors on 13 March 2024; the distribution of a dividend, partly in cash and partly through the assignment of treasury shares held in the portfolio, in accordance with the following procedures: a) for the monetary portion: the distribution of an amount equal to Euro 0.087 gross for each ordinary share in circulation (excluding treasury shares); b) as regards the portion in shares: the assignment of treasury shares in portfolio at a ratio of 1 share for every 64 ordinary shares of Cellularline S.p.A. (rounded down to the nearest unit), for a total maximum of 329,420 shares (corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital) that can be entirely withdrawn from the treasury shares held by the Company;

The resolution on the dividend distribution schedule is as follows: ex-dividend date 20 May 2024; payment entitlement date 21 May 2024; payment date 22 May 2024; the Report on the Remuneration Policy and fees paid; the incentive remuneration plan based on financial instruments called the "Cellularline S.p.A. 2024-2026 Incentive Plan"

7 May: From the beginning of FY 2024 until 07 May 2024, Cellularline S.p.A., within the scope of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares resolved by the Issuer's Shareholders' Meeting on 22 November 2023, purchased 354,370 treasury shares for a total equivalent value of approximately EUR 969 thousand, reaching a number of treasury shares held of 881,577 shares, or 4.03% of the share capital; Outlook Based on the information available to date, management believes that the commercial initiatives implemented will produce further benefits in the remainder of the year. In addition, based on the revenue trend in the last two years, information available as of today and the strategic actions taken by management, the Company overall confirms its long-term direction and soundness of the development activities implemented. 4

Legal statements The Manager responsible for preparing the financial information, Mauro Borgogno, states, pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the financial reporting in this press release corresponds with the documentary records, ledgers and accounting entries. The following are appended: Annex A : the IFRS financial statements of the consolidated interim financial report as at 31 March 2024, examined and approved by the Board today;

Annex A : the IFRS financial statements of the consolidated interim financial report as at 31 March 2024, examined and approved by the Board today;

Annex B : the consolidated income statement, reclassified as deemed more representative of the Group's operating profitability by the management.

***

In accordance with applicable regulations, the consolidated interim financial report at 31 March 2024 is available from the Company's registered office and may be consulted on its website at the address www.cellularlinegroup.com, in addition to the authorised storage facility "1infostorage" operated by Computershare S.p.A. at the address www.1info.it.

***

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, with the brands Cellularline, Interphone, AQL, MusicSound, Ploos+, Skross, Q2Power, Nova, Coverlab, Allogio, Peter Jäckel, Newrban, Untags, Film&Go and Style&Go, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 300 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.

ANNEX A CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 March 2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands of Euro) 31 March 2024 Of which related 31 December 2023 Of which related ASSETS parties parties Intangible assets 48,381 50,594 Goodwill 37,720 38,505 Property, plant and equipment 7,564 7,816 Equity investments in associates and other companies 331 331 Right-of-use assets 3,643 3,994 Deferred tax assets 6,426 5,805 Financial assets 52 54.00 Total non-current assets 104,117 107,099 Inventories 44,175 46,931 Trade receivables 43,565 3,528 51,459 3,761 Current tax assets 543 473 Financial assets 217 338 Other assets 11,722 13,066 Cash and cash equivalents 15,493 14,041 Total current assets 115,715 126,308 TOTAL ASSETS 219,832 233,407 Share capital 21,343 21,343 Other reserves 102,180 107,056 Retained earnings 9,148 2,665 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent (2,564) 3,595 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 130,107 134,659 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests - - Total Equity 130,107 134,659 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities 8,000 8,600 Deferred tax liabilities 3,449 3,547 Employee benefits 552 544 Provisions for risks and charges 1,949 1,939 Other financial liabilities 8,740 9,061 Total non-current liabilities 22,690 23,691 Financial liabilities 27,431 29,170 Trade payables 27,978 32,330 Current tax liabilities 1,728 1,686 Provisions for risks and charges - - Other liabilities 7,180 8,939 Other financial liabilities 2,717 2,932 Total current liabilities 67,034 75,057 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,724 98,748 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 219,832 233,407 6

ANNEX A CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 March 2024 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT of which with of which with (thousands of Euro) 31 March 2024 related 31 March 2023 related parties parties Revenue from sales 31,756 984 30,212 1,056 Cost of sales (19,664) (19,850) Gross operating profit 12,091 10,362 Sales and distribution costs (7,336) (6,967) General and administrative costs (7,199) (3) (6,686) (3) Other non-operating costs/(revenue) 380 414 Operating profit/(loss) (2,064) (2,877) Financial income 122 109 Financial expense (981) (845) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) (197) (70) Gains on equity investments 0 0 Profit/(loss) before taxes (3,119) (3,684) Current and deferred taxes 556 1,255 Profit for the period before non-controlling interests (2,564) (2,429) Profit (loss) for the period attributable to non-controlling interests - - Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent (2,564) (2,429) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (thousands of Euro) 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent (2,564) (2,429) Other components of comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefit plans (3) 0 Actuarial gains (losses) on provisions for risks 0 0 Gains/(losses) on translation of foreign operations (1,052) (13) Income taxes 1 0 Total other components of comprehensive expense for the period (1,054) (13) Total comprehensive economic results for the period (3,617) (2,442) ANNEX A 7

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT AND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 March 2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (thousands of Euro) 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Profit for the period (2,564) (2,429) Amortisation, depreciation and impairment of goodwill 3,193 3,038 Net impairment losses and accruals 597 395 (Gains)/losses on equity investments - - Accrued financial (income)/expense 1,056 807 Current and deferred taxes (556) (1,255) Other non-monetary changes (*) (309) 21 Flow generated (absorbed) by operating activities net of NWC 1,418 576 (Increase)/decrease in inventories 2,581 (6,206) (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables 7,702 2,197 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (4,352) 6,051 Increase/(decrease) in other assets and liabilities (618) (6,365) Payment of employee benefits and change in provisions (12) (50) Cash flow generated (absorbed) by operating activities 6,719 (3,797) Interest paid and other net charges paid (365) (807) Income taxes paid (192) (68) Net cash flows generated by operating activities 7,304 (4,672) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (4,421) Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (880) (625) Cash flows generated (absorbed) by investing activities (880) (5,046) (Dividends distributed) - - Other financial assets and liabilities (223) 3,120 Other changes in equity (868) - Increase/(decrease) in bank loans and borrowings and loans and borrowings from other (2,740) 6,995 financial backers Payment of transaction costs relating to financial liabilities - 23 Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities (3,831) 10,137 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,452 419 Opening cash and cash equivalents 14,041 9,916 Closing cash and cash equivalents 15,493 10,335 8