CELLULARLINE S P A : ESPANDS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

PRESS RELEASE

Cellularline expands in the Middle East

New operational hub in Dubai to speed up the company's growth in the Middle East

Reggio Emilia, 17 May 2023 - In line with one of its development guidelines, namely growth in international markets, Cellularline S.p.A., Europe's leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories industry, listed on Euronext Milan - STAR Segment, announces the creation of an operating hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, to better serve the Middle East area, drastically reducing delivery times, facilitating operations and improving service quality.

In FY 2022, which closed with Euro 137.6 million in revenue, up 25% year-on-year, sales in foreign markets accounted for almost 50% of the Group's total revenue. It was precisely the Middle East that showed significant sales growth (+45%) in 2022 compared to 2021.

The great potential for development is what prompted the company to continue its growth in that geographic area: in 2022, 10 countries were served by Cellularline in the Middle East, and starting 2023, following the opening of the new logistics structure, the presence in those markets will be implemented, strengthening the company's presence, local capabilities and performance.

Fabio Gusmani - International Sales Director and General Manager of Cellularline Middle East - said: "The creation of the hub in the Middle East is extremely important, both to accompany the expected growth in turnover in the area, and to provide a timely and professional response to a very commercially active region with very specific local needs".

Marco Cagnetta, Board member and General Manager Sale & Marketing of Cellularline, said - "We are very proud of the milestone achieved. Cellularline's entire management team is firmly focused on the company's international growth plans in order to pursue the challenging goals we have set ourselves. The Middle East is a marketplace with a lot of potential, as it opens up interesting business prospects".

Responsibility for business development and operations in the area lies with Emad A. Salam, Country Manager Middle East, who manages relations with local distributors and retailers.

***

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab and Allogio, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.

Press Contacts

Close to Media - Press Office Enrico Bandini +39 335 8484706 enrico.bandini@closetomedia.itAlberto Selvatico alberto.selvatico@closetomedia.itDavide Casi davide.casi@closetomedia.it