  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cellularline S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
2.930 EUR   -0.34%
01:51pCellularline S P A : Espands in the middle east
PU
05/10Cellularline, first-quarter loss narrows; revenues up
AN
05/10Cellularline S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CELLULARLINE S P A : ESPANDS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

05/17/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Cellularline expands in the Middle East

New operational hub in Dubai to speed up the company's growth in the Middle East

Reggio Emilia, 17 May 2023 - In line with one of its development guidelines, namely growth in international markets, Cellularline S.p.A., Europe's leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories industry, listed on Euronext Milan - STAR Segment, announces the creation of an operating hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, to better serve the Middle East area, drastically reducing delivery times, facilitating operations and improving service quality.

In FY 2022, which closed with Euro 137.6 million in revenue, up 25% year-on-year, sales in foreign markets accounted for almost 50% of the Group's total revenue. It was precisely the Middle East that showed significant sales growth (+45%) in 2022 compared to 2021.

The great potential for development is what prompted the company to continue its growth in that geographic area: in 2022, 10 countries were served by Cellularline in the Middle East, and starting 2023, following the opening of the new logistics structure, the presence in those markets will be implemented, strengthening the company's presence, local capabilities and performance.

Fabio Gusmani - International Sales Director and General Manager of Cellularline Middle East - said: "The creation of the hub in the Middle East is extremely important, both to accompany the expected growth in turnover in the area, and to provide a timely and professional response to a very commercially active region with very specific local needs".

Marco Cagnetta, Board member and General Manager Sale & Marketing of Cellularline, said - "We are very proud of the milestone achieved. Cellularline's entire management team is firmly focused on the company's international growth plans in order to pursue the challenging goals we have set ourselves. The Middle East is a marketplace with a lot of potential, as it opens up interesting business prospects".

Responsibility for business development and operations in the area lies with Emad A. Salam, Country Manager Middle East, who manages relations with local distributors and retailers.

***

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab and Allogio, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.

Press Contacts

Close to Media - Press Office Enrico Bandini +39 335 8484706 enrico.bandini@closetomedia.itAlberto Selvatico alberto.selvatico@closetomedia.itDavide Casi davide.casi@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Cellularline S.p.A. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 17:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 168 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2023 5,12 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net Debt 2023 47,9 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 61,0 M 66,3 M 66,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 82,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 70,1%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Cagnetta Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Borgogno Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luigi Tazartes Chairman
Anna Doro Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.-1.01%66
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.1.50%6 187
COM7-19.85%1 910
T-GAIA CORPORATION3.56%690
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK23.98%516
BELL-PARK CO.,LTD.-12.39%235
