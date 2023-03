CELLULARLINE S.P.A.: Information on the share Capital - March 17, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

CELLULARLINE S.p.A.: INFORMATION ON THE SHARE CAPITAL

Reggio Emilia, 17 March 2023 - As of 17 March 2023, the subscribed and fully paid-up share capital of Cellularline S.p.A. is Euro 21,343,189, divided into 21,868,189 ordinary shares with no par value.

The Company owns 1,052,371 treasury shares, for which the legal right to vote and receive dividends is suspended.

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab and Allogio, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.