SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

Cellularline S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

09800730963

Forma

SPA

Data

02/02/2017

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

Via Grigoris

Cap/Post Code

42122

frazione/Road-

Lambrakis 1/a

street and

district

Comune Sede

Reggio nell'Emilia

Provincia Sede

RE

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

Cellularline S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005244618

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

09/2023

Data Invio

06/10/2023

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

Intesa Sanpaolo

Sigla

Name

S.p.A.

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

00799960158

Forma

SPA

Data

01/01/2007

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Piazza San Carlo

Cap/Post Code

10121

frazione/Road-

156

street and

district

Comune Sede

Torino

Provincia Sede

TO

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Altro Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

Cellularline S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005244618

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

01/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

3500

EUR

2,4057

7

Milan

05/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

2750

EUR

2,4127

7

Milan

06/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

4200

EUR

2,3600

3

Milan

07/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

4800

EUR

2,2802

4

Milan

11/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

9500

EUR

2,1620

7

Milan

12/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

9969

EUR

2,1562

10

Milan

18/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

8000

EUR

2,3250

5

Milan

19/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

5000

EUR

2,3200

4

Milan

21/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

2000

EUR

2,3700

2

Milan

22/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

4000

EUR

2,3782

5

Milan

26/09/2023

MI

Euronext Star

NO

A

8000

EUR

2,3496

10

Milan

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

MI

A

61719

64

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cellularline S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 14:17:17 UTC.