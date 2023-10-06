2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /

Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments) TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT

SP = Specialist

AL = Altro / Other

NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share

- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option

- Warrant - Option

- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future

- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap

se opzione / for options: call, put

Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE

MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market

ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market

SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange

FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter

Over-the-counter BL = Blocchi / Blocks

Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE

A = Acquisto / Purchase

V = Vendita / Sale

La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.