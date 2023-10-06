SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI
DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S
SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
Denominazione/
Cellularline S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
09800730963
Forma
SPA
Data
02/02/2017
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione/Dat
Status
e of
Incorporation
Via-
Via Grigoris
Cap/Post Code
42122
frazione/Road-
Lambrakis 1/a
street and
district
Comune Sede
Reggio nell'Emilia
Provincia Sede
RE
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of registered
of registered
offices
offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE
DECLARATION
Descrizione
Cellularline S.p.A.
Codice ISIN
IT0005244618
Titolo/Security
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
Description
Periodo di Riferimento
09/2023
Data Invio
06/10/2023
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
Period (mm/yyyy)
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
Denominazione/
Intesa Sanpaolo
Sigla
Name
S.p.A.
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
00799960158
Forma
SPA
Data
01/01/2007
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione
Status
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da
te of
Incorporation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Via-
Piazza San Carlo
Cap/Post Code
10121
frazione/Road-
156
street and
district
Comune Sede
Torino
Provincia Sede
TO
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of Registered
of Registered
Offices
Offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
Tipo
Altro Incarico
Incarico/Tipe of
Engagement (2)
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)
Descrizio
Cellularline S.p.A.
Codice
IT0005244618
ne
ISIN
Titolo/Sec
Titolo/Sec
urity
urity ISIN
Descripti
Code
on
Tipo
AZIONE
Quotato
SI
Tipo
Scadenza
Prezzo Di
0.00
Titolo/
su
Facoltà/O
/Expire
Esercizio/
Type of
Mercati
ption
Date (7)
Strike
Security
Italiani/Li
Type (6)
Price (8)
(4)
sted on
Italian
Markets
(5)
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
Data
Tipo
Nome
Operazio
A/V / P/S
Quantità/
Valuta/Cu
Prezzo
Numero
Note/Note
Operazio
Mercato/
Mercato/
ne di
(12)
Quantity
rrency
Medio
Operazio
s
ne/Transa
Market
Market
Copertura
(13)
Ponderat
ni/Numbe
ction
Type (9)
Name (10)
/Hedging
o/Averag
r of
Date
Transacti
e
Transacti
on (11)
Weighted
ons
Price (14)
01/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
3500
EUR
2,4057
7
Milan
05/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
2750
EUR
2,4127
7
Milan
06/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
4200
EUR
2,3600
3
Milan
07/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
4800
EUR
2,2802
4
Milan
11/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
9500
EUR
2,1620
7
Milan
12/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
9969
EUR
2,1562
10
Milan
18/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
8000
EUR
2,3250
5
Milan
19/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
5000
EUR
2,3200
4
Milan
21/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
2000
EUR
2,3700
2
Milan
22/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
4000
EUR
2,3782
5
Milan
26/09/2023
MI
Euronext Star
NO
A
8000
EUR
2,3496
10
Milan
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
Tipo Mercato/Market
A/V / P/S (12)
Quantità/Quantity
Numero
Type(9)
Operazioni/Number of
Transactions
MI
A
61719
64
- Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
- TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
- SP = Specialist
- AL = Altro / Other
- NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement
3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /
Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security
- TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
- Warrant - Option
- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
- QUOTATO / LISTED
- Si/No / Yes/No
6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)
- se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
- se opzione / for options: call, put
- Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
- Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
- TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
- MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
- ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
- SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
- FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
- BL = Blocchi / Blocks
- Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
- OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
- ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
- A = Acquisto / Purchase
- V = Vendita / Sale
- La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
- Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
- Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /
Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.
