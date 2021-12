CELLULARLINE S p A : Approvazione calendario finanziario 2022 - 15 dicembre 2021

CELLULARLINE S.p.A.: APPROVAL OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Reggio Emilia, 15 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Cellularline S.p.A. (hereinafter "Cellularline" or the "Company"), a European leader in the sector of accessories for smartphones and tablets listed on the STAR Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today approved the following calendar of company events for the year 2022.

Event Date Event Description Board of Directors for the approval the draft Financial statements as at 17 March 2022 31 December 2021 and Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 27 April 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Financial statements as at 31 December 2021 12 May 2022 Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim financial report as at 31 March 2022 8 September 2022 Board of Directors for the approval of the Consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022 10 November 2022 Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim financial report as at 30 September 2022

The annual corporate events calendar is available to the public on the Company's website at the address www.cellularlinegroup.com, in the "Investor Relations" section, and from the authorised storage facility "1infostorage" operated by Computershare S.p.A. at the address www.1info.it.

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross and Coverlab, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has more than 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.