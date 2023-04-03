CEO of Cellularline takes over 65,000 shares

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Monday that its CEO, Christian Aleotti, has purchased 65,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.09 per share, for a total value of about EUR200,000.

Cellularline's stock closed Monday down 1.3 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

