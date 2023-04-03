Advanced search
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.060 EUR   -1.29%
CEO of Cellularline takes over 65,000 shares

04/03/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Monday that its CEO, Christian Aleotti, has purchased 65,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.09 per share, for a total value of about EUR200,000.

Cellularline's stock closed Monday down 1.3 percent at EUR3.06 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2022 -39,4 M -42,8 M -42,8 M
Net Debt 2022 38,8 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 64,5 M 70,2 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellularline S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Cagnetta Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Borgogno Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luigi Tazartes Chairman
Anna Doro Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.4.38%70
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-0.27%6 260
COM7-12.50%2 135
T-GAIA CORPORATION2.45%701
CONEXIO CORPORATION0.21%653
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK32.65%549
