Cellularline S p A : AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE CONSOLIDATA AL 30 GIUGNO 2021 - 13 settembre 2021
09/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA
AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE DELLA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2021
Reggio Emilia, 13 settembre 2021 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Società") rende noto che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2021 di cui all'art. 154-ter, comma 2, del d. lgs. 58/1998, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 13 settembre 2021, unitamente alla Relazione della Società di Revisione,
disponibile presso la sede legale, sul sito internet della Società www.cellularlinegroup.com, sezione Investors, e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1info gestito da Computershare S.p.A. all'indirizzowww.1info.
Il presente avviso sarà pubblicato in data 14 settembre 2021 sul quotidiano "Corriere della Sera".
Cellularline S.p.A., fondata a Reggio Emilia nel 1990, è, con i marchi Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross and Coverlab, l'azienda leader nel settore degli accessori per smartphone e tablet. Il Gruppo si pone come punto di riferimento tecnologico e creativo negli accessori per dispositivi multimediali con l'obiettivo di offrire agli utilizzatori un accessorio con prestazioni eccellenti, facilità d'uso e unicità esperienziale. Il Gruppo impiega oggi circa 250 dipendenti ed i prodotti a marchio Cellularline sono commercializzati in oltre 60 paesi.
PRESS RELEASE
NOTICE PUBLICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2021
Reggio Emilia, 14 September 2021 - It is hereby announced that the Consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2021 of Cellularline Group, drafted pursuant the art. 154-ter, comma 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, Via Lambrakis 1/A, Reggio Emilia and on the authorised storage "1infostorage" of Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it). The document is also available on the corporate web site www.cellularlinegroup.com, Investor Relations section.
This notice will be published September 14th, 2021 on newspaper "Corriere della Sera".
Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross and Coverlab, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has more than 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.
