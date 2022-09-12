Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Cellularline S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
3.750 EUR   +0.27%
CELLULARLINE S P A : AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE CONSOLIDATA AL 30 GIUGNO 2022 - 12 settembre 2022
PU
Cellularline to showcase game-changing smartphone accessories powered by Microban® at IFA 2022
AQ
Esprinet Unit Submits Offer Document for Cellularline Acquisition to Italian Regulator
MT
Cellularline S p A : AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE CONSOLIDATA AL 30 GIUGNO 2022 - 12 settembre 2022

09/12/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE DELLA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2022

Reggio Emilia, 12 settembre 2022 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Società ") rende noto che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2022 di cui all'art. 154-ter, comma 2, del d. lgs. 58/1998, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 8 settembre 2022, unitamente alla Relazione della Società di Revisione,

  • disponibile presso la sede legale, sul sito internet della Società www.cellularlinegroup.com, sezione Investors, e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1info gestito da Computershare S.p.A. all'indirizzo www.1info.
    Il presente avviso sarà pubblicato in data 13 settembre 2022 sul quotidiano "QN - Quotidiano Nazionale".

***

Cellularline S.p.A., fondata a Reggio Emilia nel 1990, è, con i marchi Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross e Coverlab, l'azienda leader nel settore degli accessori per smartphone e tablet. Il Gruppo si pone come punto di riferimento tecnologico e creativo negli accessori per dispositivi multimediali con l'obiettivo di offrire agli utilizzatori un accessorio con prestazioni eccellenti, facilità d'uso e unicità esperienziale. Il Gruppo impiega oggi circa 250 dipendenti ed i prodotti a marchio Cellularline sono commercializzati in oltre 60 paesi.

Cellularline S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Spencer & Lewis - Ufficio Stampa

E-mail: ir@cellularlinegroup.com

Aurelio Calamuneri - 389.5206965

calamuneri@spencerandlewis.com

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE PUBLICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022

Reggio Emilia, 12 September 2022 - It is hereby announced that the Consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022 of Cellularline Group, drafted pursuant the art. 154-ter, comma 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, Via Lambrakis 1/A, Reggio Emilia and on the authorised storage "1infostorage" of Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it). The document is also available on the corporate web site www.cellularlinegroup.com, Investor Relations section.

This notice will be published September 13th, 2022, on newspaper "QN - Quotidiano Nazionale".

***

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross and Coverlab, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.

Cellularline S.p.A. - Investor Relations

Spencer & Lewis - Press Office

E-mail: ir@cellularlinegroup.com

Aurelio Calamuneri - 389.5206965

calamuneri@spencerandlewis.com

Disclaimer

Cellularline S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 17:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 4,60 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
Net Debt 2022 32,6 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 75,7 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 72,3%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Marco Cagnetta Co-Managing Director
Stefano Cerrato Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relation
Antonio Tazartes Chairman
Ilaria Tiezzi Independent Director
