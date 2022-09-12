Cellularline S p A : AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE CONSOLIDATA AL 30 GIUGNO 2022 - 12 settembre 2022
09/12/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA
AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE DELLA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE AL 30 GIUGNO 2022
Reggio Emilia, 12 settembre 2022 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Società ") rende noto che la Relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2022 di cui all'art. 154-ter, comma 2, del d. lgs. 58/1998, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 8 settembre 2022, unitamente alla Relazione della Società di Revisione,
disponibile presso la sede legale, sul sito internet della Societàwww.cellularlinegroup.com, sezione Investors, e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato 1info gestito da Computershare S.p.A. all'indirizzo www.1info.
Il presente avviso sarà pubblicato in data 13 settembre 2022 sul quotidiano "QN - Quotidiano Nazionale".
***
Cellularline S.p.A., fondata a Reggio Emilia nel 1990, è, con i marchi Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross e Coverlab, l'azienda leader nel settore degli accessori per smartphone e tablet. Il Gruppo si pone come punto di riferimento tecnologico e creativo negli accessori per dispositivi multimediali con l'obiettivo di offrire agli utilizzatori un accessorio con prestazioni eccellenti, facilità d'uso e unicità esperienziale. Il Gruppo impiega oggi circa 250 dipendenti ed i prodotti a marchio Cellularline sono commercializzati in oltre 60 paesi.
Cellularline S.p.A. - Investor Relations
Spencer & Lewis - Ufficio Stampa
E-mail:ir@cellularlinegroup.com
Aurelio Calamuneri - 389.5206965
calamuneri@spencerandlewis.com
PRESS RELEASE
NOTICE PUBLICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022
Reggio Emilia, 12 September 2022 - It is hereby announced that the Consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022 of Cellularline Group, drafted pursuant the art. 154-ter, comma 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, Via Lambrakis 1/A, Reggio Emilia and on the authorised storage "1infostorage" of Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it). The document is also available on the corporate web site www.cellularlinegroup.com, Investor Relations section.
This notice will be published September 13th, 2022, on newspaper "QN - Quotidiano Nazionale".
***
Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross and Coverlab, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries.
