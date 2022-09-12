Cellularline S p A : AVVISO DI PUBBLICAZIONE RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA SEMESTRALE CONSOLIDATA AL 30 GIUGNO 2022 - 12 settembre 2022

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE PUBLICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022

Reggio Emilia, 12 September 2022 - It is hereby announced that the Consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022 of Cellularline Group, drafted pursuant the art. 154-ter, comma 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance and together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, Via Lambrakis 1/A, Reggio Emilia and on the authorised storage "1infostorage" of Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it). The document is also available on the corporate web site www.cellularlinegroup.com, Investor Relations section.

This notice will be published September 13th, 2022, on newspaper "QN - Quotidiano Nazionale".

***

