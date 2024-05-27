May 27, 2024 at 12:38 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa reported Monday that it bought back 13,953 of its own ordinary shares between May 20 and May 24.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.67 per share, for a total value of EUR37,289.77.

As of today, the company holds 583,644 treasury shares, or 2.7 percent of its share capital.

Cellularline's stock closed Monday at par at EUR2.65 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.