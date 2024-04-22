(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,421 of its own ordinary shares between April 15 and April 19.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.77674 for a total value of EUR20,606.21.

As a result of these purchases, Cellularline holds 867,452 treasury shares, or 4.0 percent of the share capital.

Cellularline closed Monday up 0.4 percent to EUR2.78 per share.

