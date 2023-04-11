Advanced search
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:04:09 2023-04-11 am EDT
3.030 EUR   -0.66%
11:14aCellularline buys 8,000 of its own shares for more than EUR24,000
AN
04/06Cellularline, warrants are not exercisable in April
AN
04/03CEO of Cellularline takes over 65,000 shares
AN
Cellularline buys 8,000 of its own shares for more than EUR24,000

04/11/2023 | 11:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 7,920 shares between April 3 and April 7, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR3.09 for a total consideration of EUR24,459.35.

Cellularline directly holds about 1.1 million of its own shares, or 4.9 percent of the share capital.

Cellularline trades in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR3.03 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

