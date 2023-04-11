Cellularline buys 8,000 of its own shares for more than EUR24,000

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 7,920 shares between April 3 and April 7, 2023.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR3.09 for a total consideration of EUR24,459.35.

Cellularline directly holds about 1.1 million of its own shares, or 4.9 percent of the share capital.

Cellularline trades in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR3.03 per share.

