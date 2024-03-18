(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa reported Monday that it bought back 20,569 ordinary shares between March 14 and 15.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR2.85629 for a total consideration of EUR58,751.06.

As a result of these purchases, Cellularline holds 805,850 of its own shares, or 3.7 percent of the share capital.

Cellularline closed Monday in the red by 2.8 percent at EUR2.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

