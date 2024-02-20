February 20, 2024 at 11:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Monday that it had bought back 44,907 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.72 per share, for a total consideration of EUR122,005.28.

As of today, the company holds 675,226 treasury shares, or 3.1 percent of its share capital.

Cellularline's stock trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR2.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.