(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa reported Monday that it bought back 7,020 of its own ordinary shares between April 2 and April 5.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.78 per share, for a total value of nearly EUR19,500.

As of today, the company holds 852,584 treasury shares, accounting for 3.9 percent of its share capital.

Cellulalrine's stock on Monday closed up 0.4 percent at EUR2.79 per share.

