(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa reported Monday that it purchased 40,115 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.59015, for a total consideration of EUR103,903.73.

As of today, the company holds 630,319 treasury shares, representing 2.9 percent of its share capital.

Cellularline's stock closed Monday in the green by 3.9 percent at EUR2.69 per share.

