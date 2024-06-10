(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa reported Monday that it purchased 27,342 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.67 per share, for a total consideration of EUR73,062.05.

As of today, the company holds 283,586 treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Cellularline's stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR2.69 per share.

