(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Monday that it purchased 9,300 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of EUR2.78056 for a total value of EUR25,859.17 during the period from May 13 to 17.

As a result of these purchases, Cellularline holds 897,325 treasury shares, or 4.1 percent of the share capital.

Cellularline is up 0.8 percent to EUR2.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

