    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:24 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.030 EUR   +0.33%
03:02aCellularline, revenues rise but loss also rises in 2022
AN
03/14Esprinet increases profit in 2022; dividend confirmed
AN
03/02Cellularline, warrants are not exercisable in March
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellularline, revenues rise but loss also rises in 2022

03/16/2023 | 03:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Cellularline Spa on Wednesday reviewed and approved the draft operating and consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting sales revenues of EUR137.6 million, up 25 percent from 2021 when they were EUR110.6 million as a result of the recovery in domestic and international market demand.

The net loss worsened to EUR75.2 million compared to the loss of EUR3.8 million in FY2021, after discounting non-recurring or non-recurring charges of EUR78.2 million; including the accounting effect of the goodwill impairment ofEUR75.4 million recognized as a result of the impairment test result. Net of adjustments related to extraordinary and nonrecurring items, adjusted net income was EUR5.7 million, down from EUR7.5 million in the previous year.

Net financial expenses stood at EUR700,000, down from EUR2.1 million in 2021. The difference is mainly attributable to the change in the fair value of outstanding warrants, which generated income of EUR1.2 million in 2022, while it had generated a charge of EUR800,000 million in 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda stood at EUR16.6 million in 2022, up from the previous year when it was EUR16.1 million despite rising raw material, transportation and energy costs and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2022 was EUR40.4 million, up from EUR37.4 as of December 31, 2021, and includes the accounting of IFRS 16 effects related to some new lease and rental agreements entered into effective January 1, 2022, the most significant of which has an effect of EUR2.6 million.

The change in net financial debt as of December 31, 2022 compared to the same date in the previous year, in addition to being affected by the IFRS 16 effect arising from the said contract, is influenced by the higher absorption of working capital (attributable to both the increase in inventories needed to support the high growth rate in sales volumes and to the preferred method of transport during 2022 in order to contain costs, that by sea, which compared to air transport implies a greater volume of goods in transit), as well as the payment of dividends of €1.0 million during the first half of 2022. The Leverage ratio at the end of 2022 is 2.4x in line with what was achieved in 2021 (2.3x). Therefore, the covenant of the outstanding loan is met.

The board of directors will propose the distribution of a dividend through the allocation of treasury shares in the portfolio in the ratio of 1 share for every 28 ordinary shares

Cellularline.

Based on the revenue performance in 2022, "as well as the expected positive impacts of the numerous strategic actions taken in particular in the first months of 2023, such as the acquisition of the German company Peter Jäckel and the distribution agreement with MediaMarktSaturn Germany, which will enable the Cellularline Group to operate with a more structured and strengthened positioning in Germany, management believes that it can continue the growth path it has started. Therefore, based on the information available to date and the observation of certain industry dynamics, the company overall confirms the long-term strategic directions and the soundness of the development activities implemented," reads the company note.

Cellularline on Wednesday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.03 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 -39,4 M -41,5 M -41,5 M
Net Debt 2022 38,8 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 63,1 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,03 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Cagnetta Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Borgogno Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Luigi Tazartes Chairman
Anna Doro Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.2.02%66
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.2.79%6 378
COM7-8.09%2 105
T-GAIA CORPORATION-0.06%676
CONEXIO CORPORATION0.21%636
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK22.96%497