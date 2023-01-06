Advanced search
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-05 am EST
2.960 EUR   +0.34%
01:32aCellularline, warrants are not exercisable in January
AN
2022Cellularline purchased about 3,900 of its own shares
AN
2022Stock exchanges up without shining before Christmas halt
AN
Cellularline, warrants are not exercisable in January

01/06/2023 | 01:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Thursday that the average monthly price of its common shares for the month of December 2022, was EUR2.9878.

Given that the average monthly price of Cellularline's common shares is below the strike price of EUR9.50, the warrants are not exercisable during January 2023.

On Thursday, Cellularline closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2022 -39,4 M -41,4 M -41,4 M
Net Debt 2022 38,8 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 61,7 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Marco Cagnetta Co-Managing Director
Davide Danieli Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Tazartes Chairman
Anna Doro Chairman-Supervisory Board
