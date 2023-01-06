Cellularline, warrants are not exercisable in January

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced Thursday that the average monthly price of its common shares for the month of December 2022, was EUR2.9878.

Given that the average monthly price of Cellularline's common shares is below the strike price of EUR9.50, the warrants are not exercisable during January 2023.

On Thursday, Cellularline closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR2.96 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

