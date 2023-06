(Alliance News) - Cellulalrline Spa announced Monday that the company's warrants are not exercisable in June.

This is because the average monthly share price for May, at EUR2.9204, is lower than the EUR9.50 strike.

Cellularline's stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR2.8p0 er share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

