Cellularline, warrants not exercisable in January

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced on Friday that the average monthly price of its ordinary shares for the month of January 2023, was EUR3.0564.

As the latter is lower than the strike price of EUR9.50, Cellularline specified that the warrants are not exercisable during the month of February 2023.

Cellularline on Friday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR3.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.