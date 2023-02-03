Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cellularline S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CELL   IT0005244618

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

(CELL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:12 2023-02-03 am EST
3.060 EUR   -0.65%
01:30pCellularline, warrants not exercisable in January
AN
01/13Bullish futures; Chinese exports drop.
AN
01/12Stock exchanges in green in Europe after US inflation data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellularline, warrants not exercisable in January

02/03/2023 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cellularline Spa announced on Friday that the average monthly price of its ordinary shares for the month of January 2023, was EUR3.0564.

As the latter is lower than the strike price of EUR9.50, Cellularline specified that the warrants are not exercisable during the month of February 2023.

Cellularline on Friday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR3.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
01:30pCellularline, warrants not exercisable in January
AN
01/13Bullish futures; Chinese exports drop.
AN
01/12Stock exchanges in green in Europe after US inflation data
AN
01/12Mauro Borgogno has been named Cellularline's new CFO
AN
01/12Italy's Cellularline Appoints New CFO
MT
01/12Futures up; markets for 25 bp Fed hike
AN
01/11Milan all in the green; Saipem suffers on the Mib.
AN
01/11Cellularine Buys 60% Stake in Germany's Peter Jäckel
MT
01/11Futures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/11Cellularline S.p.A. completed the acquisition of a 60% stake in Peter JÄCkel Kommunikat..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 -39,4 M -43,0 M -43,0 M
Net Debt 2022 38,8 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 64,2 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cellularline S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULARLINE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Managers and Directors
Christian Aleotti Deputy Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Marco Cagnetta Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mauro Borgogno Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Tazartes Chairman
Anna Doro Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.3.70%70
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.0.00%6 499
COM7-5.15%2 355
T-GAIA CORPORATION0.25%710
CONEXIO CORPORATION0.05%665
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK19.90%505