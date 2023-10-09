PRESS RELEASE

Cellularline S.p.A., fondata a Reggio Emilia nel 1990, è, con i marchi Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab, Allogio e Peter Jäckel l'azienda leader nel settore degli accessori per smartphone e tablet. Il Gruppo si pone come punto di riferimento tecnologico e creativo negli accessori per dispositivi multimediali con l'obiettivo di offrire agli utilizzatori un accessorio con prestazioni eccellenti, facilità d'uso e unicità esperienziale. Il Gruppo impiega oggi circa 250 dipendenti ed i prodotti a marchio Cellularline sono commercializzati in oltre 60 paesi.

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.: DISCLOSURE ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Reggio Emilia, 9 October 2023 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline" or "Issuer") - listed on Euronext STAR Milan, market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - announces that it has purchased, in the period between 2 October 2023 and 6 October 2023, n. 8,385 ordinary treasury shares (ISIN: IT0005244618) at the average weighted price of Euro 2.27922 for a total value of Euro 19,111.25.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer on 27 April 2022.

A summary is provided below of the purchases made, in the period indicated, of Cellularline ordinary shares on a daily basis and in detailed form:

DATE PURCHASE - NO. QUANTITY AVERAGE VALUE SALE TRANSACTIONS PRICE 3 October 2023 A 8 5,500 2.29455 12,620.03 5 October 2023 A 3 2,885 2.25000 6,491.25

The purchases were made through Intesa Sanpaolo, as an intermediary appointed to execute, in full independence, the buy-back program on behalf of the Company.

As of today's date, Cellularline directly holds nr. 509,695 treasury shares, equal to 2.33076% of the share capital with voting rights.

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab, Allogio and Peter Jäckel, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries