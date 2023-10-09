PRESS RELEASE

COMUNICATO STAMPA
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.: INFORMATIVA SULL'ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
Reggio Emilia, 9 ottobre 2023 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline" o "Emittente") - società quotata su Euronext STAR Milan, mercato organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - comunica di aver acquistato, nel periodo compreso dal 2 ottobre 2023 al 6 ottobre 2023, n. 8.385 azioni ordinarie proprie (ISIN: IT0005244618), al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 2,27922 per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 19.111,25.
Tali operazioni sono state realizzate nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie deliberata dall'Assemblea dell'Emittente del 27 aprile 2022.
Di seguito è riportato il riepilogo degli acquisti effettuati, nel periodo indicato, sulle azioni ordinarie Cellularline su base giornaliera e in forma dettagliata:
DATA
ACQUISTO -
N. OPERAZIONI
QUANTITÀ
PREZZO
CONTROVALORE
VENDITA
MEDIO
PONDERATO
3 ottobre 2023
A
8
5.500
2,29455
12.620,03
5 ottobre 2023
A
3
2.885
2,25000
6.491,25
Gli acquisti sono stati effettuati tramite Intesa Sanpaolo, in qualità di intermediario incaricato per dare esecuzione, in piena indipendenza, al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie per conto della Società.
Alla data odierna Cellularline detiene direttamente n. 509.695 azioni proprie, pari al 2,33076% del capitale sociale avente diritto di voto.
***
Cellularline S.p.A., fondata a Reggio Emilia nel 1990, è, con i marchi Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab, Allogio e Peter Jäckel l'azienda leader nel settore degli accessori per smartphone e tablet. Il Gruppo si pone come punto di riferimento tecnologico e creativo negli accessori per dispositivi multimediali con l'obiettivo di offrire agli utilizzatori un accessorio con prestazioni eccellenti, facilità d'uso e unicità esperienziale. Il Gruppo impiega oggi circa 250 dipendenti ed i prodotti a marchio Cellularline sono commercializzati in oltre 60 paesi.
Cellularline S.p.A. - Investor Relations
Close to Media - Press Office
ir@cellularlinegroup.com
Enrico Bandini +39 335 8484706
enrico.bandini@closetomedia.it
Alberto Selvatico +39 334 6867480
alberto.selvatico@closetomedia.it
Davide Casi
davide.casi@closetomedia.it
PRESS RELEASE
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.: DISCLOSURE ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
Reggio Emilia, 9 October 2023 - Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline" or "Issuer") - listed on Euronext STAR Milan, market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - announces that it has purchased, in the period between 2 October 2023 and 6 October 2023, n. 8,385 ordinary treasury shares (ISIN: IT0005244618) at the average weighted price of Euro 2.27922 for a total value of Euro 19,111.25.
These transactions were carried out as part of the authorisation to purchase treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer on 27 April 2022.
A summary is provided below of the purchases made, in the period indicated, of Cellularline ordinary shares on a daily basis and in detailed form:
DATE
PURCHASE -
NO.
QUANTITY
AVERAGE
VALUE
SALE
TRANSACTIONS
PRICE
3 October 2023
A
8
5,500
2.29455
12,620.03
5 October 2023
A
3
2,885
2.25000
6,491.25
The purchases were made through Intesa Sanpaolo, as an intermediary appointed to execute, in full independence, the buy-back program on behalf of the Company.
As of today's date, Cellularline directly holds nr. 509,695 treasury shares, equal to 2.33076% of the share capital with voting rights.
***
Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is, together with its brands Cellularline, PLOOS, AQL, MusicSound, Interphone, Nova, Skross, Coverlab, Allogio and Peter Jäckel, the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group is at the technological and creative forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, striving to deliver products synonymous with outstanding performance, ease of use and a unique user experience. The Group currently has 250 employees. Cellularline brand products are sold in over 60 countries
Cellularline S.p.A. - Investor Relations
Close to Media - Press Office
ir@cellularlinegroup.com
Enrico Bandini +39 335 8484706
enrico.bandini@closetomedia.it
Alberto Selvatico +39 334 6867480
alberto.selvatico@closetomedia.it
Davide Casi
davide.casi@closetomedia.it
ELENCO DETTAGLIO DELLE OPERAZIONI ESEGUITE
DETAILED LIST OF THE TRANSACTIONS/
DATA/
QUANTITA'/
PREZZO/
DATE
QUANTITY
PRICE
03/10/2023
112
2,300
03/10/2023
888
2,300
03/10/2023
994
2,290
03/10/2023
2.006
2,290
03/10/2023
53
2,300
03/10/2023
1.000
2,300
03/10/2023
147
2,300
03/10/2023
300
2,300
05/10/2023
1.000
2,250
05/10/2023
888
2,250
05/10/2023
997
2,250
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cellularline S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 17:35:23 UTC.