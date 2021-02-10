Log in
CELON PHARMA S.A.

CELON PHARMA S.A.

(CLN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celon Pharma S A : Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1A Trial of CPL'116, JAK-ROCK Inhibitor.

02/10/2021 | 11:36am GMT
Celon Pharma S.A. today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1A trial of its JAK/ROCK kinases dual inhibitor, CPL'116.

CPL'116 was administered orally in single ascending doses in healthy volunteers in order to assess safety and pharmacokinetic parameters (PK). No adverse events associated with administration of the investigational drug were observed, and the trial met its primary endpoint.

CPL'116 is the first in class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor in clinical development and is designed to generate anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in selected autoimmune diseases.

Celon plans to initiate a multiple ascending dose Phase 1b study with safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic evaluations in the next coming weeks and expects readouts from this study to be available at the end of 2Q 2021.

Disclaimer

Celon Pharma SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 135 M 36,6 M 26,4 M
Net income 2020 26,2 M 7,09 M 5,13 M
Net cash 2020 19,9 M 5,38 M 3,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,4x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 2 027 M 548 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,30 PLN
Last Close Price 45,05 PLN
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maciej Wieczorek Chairman-Management Board
Iwona Giedronowicz Financial Director
Robert Rzeminski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Krzysztof Kowalczewski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Urszula Wieczorek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELON PHARMA S.A.11.10%548
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%437 713
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.95%299 696
NOVARTIS AG-2.58%205 790
PFIZER INC.-5.41%194 377
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
