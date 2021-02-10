Celon Pharma S A : Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1A Trial of CPL'116, JAK-ROCK Inhibitor.

Celon Pharma S.A. today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1A trial of its JAK/ROCK kinases dual inhibitor, CPL'116.

CPL'116 was administered orally in single ascending doses in healthy volunteers in order to assess safety and pharmacokinetic parameters (PK). No adverse events associated with administration of the investigational drug were observed, and the trial met its primary endpoint.

CPL'116 is the first in class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor in clinical development and is designed to generate anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in selected autoimmune diseases.

Celon plans to initiate a multiple ascending dose Phase 1b study with safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic evaluations in the next coming weeks and expects readouts from this study to be available at the end of 2Q 2021.