Colombian electricity company Celsia sells $194 mln of assets to EnfraGen

BOGOTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Colombian electricity company
Celsia has sold assets in Panama and Costa Rica to EnfraGen, a
subsidiary of U.S company Glenfarne Group, LLC, in a deal worth
$194 million, the company said on Friday.
The resources will be invested in Clesia's renewable energy
sector, the company said.
Celsia forecast that the sale will complete in
around three months.
In Panama, the deal sees Celsia divest of its Dos Mares
hydroelectric plant, which has a capacity of 119 megawatts, and
the Divisa and Celsolar solar farms, which have a combined
capacity of 19.7 megawatts.
The company has also sold its Guanacaste wind farm in Costa
Rica, which has a capacity of 49.5 megawatts, it said.
Resources will be used to grow in the renewable energy
sector, strengthen liquidity and reduce debt among others, the
company said in a statement.
"We're redirecting our investment strategy in Panama, Costa
Rica and Honduras toward solar energy, mainly for business
clients, and in the expansion of our transmission and
distribution asset management model, and energy efficiency
solutions," Celsia Chief Executive Ricardo Sierra said in the
statement.
Celsia - owned by industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos
- will add 55 megawatts to its capacity by the end of
this year with the installation of a number of solar farms.
It plans to install a capacity of 200 megawatts by 2026.
EnfraGen operates renewable energy and grid stability
projects, mostly in Colombia, Chile and Panama.
