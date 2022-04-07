Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celsion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSN   US15117N6022

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.415 USD   -14.77%
04:46pCELSION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Finish Higher on Wednesday
MT
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Climbing Wednesday Afternoon
MT
CELSION : ANNOUNCES $7.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES - Form 8-K

04/07/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $7.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, April 6, 2022 - Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) ("Celsion" or the "Company"), today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,328,274 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.27 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of $7.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 8, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254515) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on March 30, 2021. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the SEC. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact:

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455

jchurch@celsion.com

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:06:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 36,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 73,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CELSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celsion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,18 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 692%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church CFO, Secretary & SVP-Investor Relations
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSION CORPORATION-36.05%37
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.24%76 377
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS12.17%75 397
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.04%69 344
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-9.93%49 818
BIONTECH SE-35.36%40 416