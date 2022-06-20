Celsion : Corporate Presentation June 2022

This presentation and any statements made during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Celsion Corporation ("Celsion") under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "planned," "believe," "forecast," "expected," and "intend," among others. There are many factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; possible changes in cost, timing and progress of development, preclinical studies, regulatory submissions; Celsion's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of its product candidates; possible changes in capital structure, future working capital needs and other financial items; changes in approaches to medical treatment; introduction of new products by others; success or failure of our current or future collaboration arrangements, possible acquisitions of other technologies, assets, or businesses; the ability to obtain additional funds for operations; the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for technologies and product candidates and the ability to operate the business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies or clinical trials; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any approved product candidates; possible actions by customers, suppliers, potential strategic partners, competitors, and regulatory authorities; compliance with listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market; and those risks listed under "Risk Factors" as set forth in Celsion's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Celsion's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Celsion does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law.
Proprietary DNA Plasmid Technology Platforms
TheraPlas
PLACCINE
Polymeric Nanoparticle Delivers DNA Plasmids Coding for Therapeutic Proteins
Safely Administered to Over 100 Patients To-Date
DNA Plasmid vectors engineered for next generation vaccine technology
Designed for multiple antigens
Option for the co-expression of immunomodulators
GEN-1 Immunotherapy
SARS-CoV-2
Localized Interleukin -12 Immunotherapy
Multivalent Vaccine for COVID-19
Phase II Evaluation in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Proof-of-Concept to Demonstrate PLACCINE
Orphan Drug Designation: U.S. and EU
as Best-in-Class Vaccine Platform Using
Fast Track Designation
SARS-CoV-2 as a Benchmark
Pipeline Milestone Events
2022 - 2023
PROGRAM &
INDICATION
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Initiate Phase II
Enrollment
Phase II
GEN-1
Enrollment
Phase II Trial*
Complete
Primary
ORR & Surgical
Endpoint
OVATION 2 Study
Data from Phase II
(PFS)
Ovarian Cancer
Program initiated
Preclinical
POC Data
PlaCCine
NHP Study
Preclinical Stage
IND Submission
Phase III
Cash Runway Into Q2 - 2025
Open-label design allows for periodic reporting of results
GEN-1IL-12
I M M U N O - O N C O L O G Y P R O G R A M
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.