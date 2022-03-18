Log in
    CLSN   US15117N6022

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
03/18 09:30:05 am EDT
5.335 USD   +0.09%
Celsion : Corporate Presentation March 2022

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Corporate Presentation

Nasdaq: CLSN

March 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation and any statements made during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Celsion Corporation ("Celsion") under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "planned," "believe," "forecast," "expected," and "intend," among others. There are many factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; possible changes in cost, timing and progress of development, preclinical studies, regulatory submissions; Celsion's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of its product candidates; possible changes in capital structure, future working capital needs and other financial items; changes in approaches to medical treatment; introduction of new products by others; success or failure of our current or future collaboration arrangements, possible acquisitions of other technologies, assets, or businesses; the ability to obtain additional funds for operations; the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for technologies and product candidates and the ability to operate the business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies or clinical trials; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any approved product candidates; possible actions by customers, suppliers, potential strategic partners, competitors, and regulatory authorities; compliance with listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market; and those risks listed under "Risk Factors" as set forth in Celsion's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Celsion's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Celsion does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law.

2

Proprietary DNA Plasmid Technology Platforms

TheraPlas

PLACCINE

Polymeric Nanoparticle Delivers DNA Plasmids Coding

DNA Plasmid vectors engineered for next generation

for Therapeutic Proteins

vaccine technology

Safely Administered to Over 100 Patients To-Date

Designed for multiple antigens

Option for the co-expression of immunomodulators

GEN-1 Immunotherapy

SARS-CoV-2

Localized Interleukin -12 Immunotherapy

Multivalent Vaccine for COVID-19

Phase II Evaluation in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Proof-of-Concept to Demonstrate PLACCINE

Orphan Drug Designation: U.S. and EU

as Best-in-Class Vaccine Platform Using

Fast Track Designation

SARS-CoV-2 as a Benchmark

3

Pipeline Milestone Events

2022 - 2023

PROGRAM &

INDICATION

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Initiate Phase II

Enrollment

GEN-1

Complete Phase II Enrollment

Phase II Trial*

ORR & Surgical Data

OVATION 2 Study

from Phase II

Ovarian Cancer

Primary

Endpoint

(PFS)

Program initiated

Preclinical

POC Data

PlaCCine

NHP Study

Preclinical Stage

IND Submission

Phase III

Cash Runway Through 2024

4

Open-label design allows for periodic reporting of results

GEN-1IL-12

I M M U N O - O N C O L O G Y P R O G R A M

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022


© Publicnow 2022
