Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celsion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSN   US15117N5032

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsion Corporation Invited to Present Poster at Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celsion Corporation’s GEN-1 IL-12 Program in Advanced Ovarian Cancer to be Featured in Poster Presentation

Chief Science Officer Dr. Khursheed Anwer to Present and Participate in Two Panel Discussions

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer, will be making a presentation on the Company’s GEN-1 interleukin 12 (IL-12) immunotherapy program at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit being held in Boston on November 30 to December 2, 2021. Dr. Anwer’s presentation, titled “A Non-Viral Gene Therapy Approach to IL-12 Delivery for The Treatment of Cancer,” will be delivered on December 2 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time. The Company was invited to submit a poster presentation which aligns with Dr. Anwer’s oral presentation on the GEN-1 IL-12 program. The poster presentation will contain a subset of his presentation slides. Dr. Anwer will also be participating in two panel discussions.

In his presentation, Dr. Anwer will be discussing how local delivery of IL-12 without significant systemic toxicity is feasible with a non-viral gene therapy approach that involves administration of an IL-12 plasmid with a synthetic DNA delivery system (GEN-1). Dr. Anwer will also be discussing how weekly intraperitoneal administration of GEN-1 yields durable increases in IL-12 and IFN-, and why repeated weekly administration of GEN-1 in combination with standard chemotherapy remodels the tumor immune environment to favor immune stimulation over immune suppression.

“We are pleased that the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit is recognizing Celsion’s leadership for and potential efficacy of cytokines as an immunotherapy for the treatment of serious malignancies,” said Michael H. Tardugno, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Celsion. “Results from the Company’s Phase I Study of GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer is attracting the interest of leading researchers in the field of immunotherapy.”

Dr. Anwer will also participate in two panel discussions:

  • On December 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time titled, “What Do We Know & Where Do We Want to Go?”
  • On December 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time titled “Side Effects – Mitigating Against Hypotension + Fever With Immune-Stimulating Agents (NK Cell Engagers, PD-1s, Cytokines, T-Cell Engagers) = Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)?”

About GEN-1 Immunotherapy

GEN-1, designed using Celsion's proprietary TheraPlas™ platform technology, is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system that enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local secretion of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anticancer immunity acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer (NK) cell proliferation and maturation. The company previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase I results with GEN-1 given as monotherapy or a combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer, and recently completed a Phase Ib dose-escalation trial (OVATION 1 Study) of GEN-1 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. GEN-1 in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy is the subject of the ongoing randomized Phase II OVATION 2 Study in subjects with advanced-stage ovarian cancer (Stage III/IV), with enrollment now exceeding 75% and full enrollment targeted by the first half of 2022.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies, and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV-2. The Company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two feasibility-stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anticancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Celsion GmbH is Celsion’s wholly owned, special purpose subsidiary based in Zug, Switzerland. Celsion GmbH is responsible for supporting studies of ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. For more information on Celsion GmbH, visit www.celsiongmbh.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding the platform having the potential to provide broad protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of the Company’s platform to provide broad protection against COVID-19, and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses, the issuance of a patent to the Company for use of its technology platform for treating or preventing infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Celsion Corporation
Jeffrey W. Church
Executive Vice President and CFO
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz 212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #


All news about CELSION CORPORATION
11/15CELSION CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/15CELSION : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Form..
PU
11/15Celsion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ..
GL
11/15Celsion Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/09Celsion Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Co..
AQ
11/08Celsion Provides Update on its Application to Sell $1.5 Million of New Jersey Net Opera..
AQ
11/08Celsion Corporation's GEN-1 IL-12 Program to be Featured at Cytokine-Based Cancer Immun..
AQ
10/18CELSION : Oral Presentation at International Vaccines Congress Entitled “Immunogenic..
PU
10/15CELSION CORPORATION : Announces Time of Oral Presentation at International Vaccines Congre..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,3 M 62,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 125x
Capi. / Sales 2022 125x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CELSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celsion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 351%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church CFO, Secretary & SVP-Investor Relations
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELSION CORPORATION1.28%62
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.61%88 146
BIONTECH SE326.89%84 049
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.17%67 266
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.40%64 416
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-22.32%46 678