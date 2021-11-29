Celsion Corporation Invited to Present Poster at Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit

Celsion Corporation’s GEN-1 IL-12 Program in Advanced Ovarian Cancer to be Featured in Poster Presentation



Chief Science Officer Dr. Khursheed Anwer to Present and Participate in Two Panel Discussions

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer, will be making a presentation on the Company’s GEN-1 interleukin 12 (IL-12) immunotherapy program at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit being held in Boston on November 30 to December 2, 2021. Dr. Anwer’s presentation, titled “A Non-Viral Gene Therapy Approach to IL-12 Delivery for The Treatment of Cancer,” will be delivered on December 2 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time. The Company was invited to submit a poster presentation which aligns with Dr. Anwer’s oral presentation on the GEN-1 IL-12 program. The poster presentation will contain a subset of his presentation slides. Dr. Anwer will also be participating in two panel discussions.

In his presentation, Dr. Anwer will be discussing how local delivery of IL-12 without significant systemic toxicity is feasible with a non-viral gene therapy approach that involves administration of an IL-12 plasmid with a synthetic DNA delivery system (GEN-1). Dr. Anwer will also be discussing how weekly intraperitoneal administration of GEN-1 yields durable increases in IL-12 and IFN-, and why repeated weekly administration of GEN-1 in combination with standard chemotherapy remodels the tumor immune environment to favor immune stimulation over immune suppression.

“We are pleased that the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit is recognizing Celsion’s leadership for and potential efficacy of cytokines as an immunotherapy for the treatment of serious malignancies,” said Michael H. Tardugno, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Celsion. “Results from the Company’s Phase I Study of GEN-1 in advanced ovarian cancer is attracting the interest of leading researchers in the field of immunotherapy.”

Dr. Anwer will also participate in two panel discussions:

On December 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time titled, “What Do We Know & Where Do We Want to Go?”

On December 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time titled “Side Effects – Mitigating Against Hypotension + Fever With Immune-Stimulating Agents (NK Cell Engagers, PD-1s, Cytokines, T-Cell Engagers) = Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)?”

About GEN-1 Immunotherapy

GEN-1, designed using Celsion's proprietary TheraPlas™ platform technology, is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system that enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local secretion of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anticancer immunity acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer (NK) cell proliferation and maturation. The company previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase I results with GEN-1 given as monotherapy or a combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer, and recently completed a Phase Ib dose-escalation trial (OVATION 1 Study) of GEN-1 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. GEN-1 in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy is the subject of the ongoing randomized Phase II OVATION 2 Study in subjects with advanced-stage ovarian cancer (Stage III/IV), with enrollment now exceeding 75% and full enrollment targeted by the first half of 2022.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies, and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV-2. The Company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two feasibility-stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anticancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com .

Celsion GmbH is Celsion’s wholly owned, special purpose subsidiary based in Zug, Switzerland. Celsion GmbH is responsible for supporting studies of ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. For more information on Celsion GmbH, visit www.celsiongmbh.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding the platform having the potential to provide broad protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of the Company’s platform to provide broad protection against COVID-19, and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses, the issuance of a patent to the Company for use of its technology platform for treating or preventing infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Celsion Corporation

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455

jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz 212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #