    CLSN   US15117N6022

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 03:59:54 pm EDT
3.140 USD   -2.79%
08:31aCelsion Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2022
GL
04/21Celsion Corporation Highlighted its PLACCINE Vaccine Platform Technology During Oral Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress
AQ
04/21Celsion Corporation Highlighted its PLACCINE Vaccine Platform Technology During Oral Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress
CI
Celsion Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2022

05/09/2022 | 08:31am EDT
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced today that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16, 2022 to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide an update on product development programs with GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy, currently in Phase II development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer and PLACCINE, a proprietary synthetic, non-viral vaccine delivery technology currently in preclinical studies. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and next generation infectious vaccines.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-888-394-8218 (Toll-Free/North America) or +1-323-794-2588 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 7615593) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com. The call will be archived for replay on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will remain available until May 30, 2022. The replay can be accessed at +1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 7615593. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. ET Monday, May 16, 2022.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact
Jeffrey W. Church
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 22,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 44,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 134x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 940%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
