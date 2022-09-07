Log in
    CLSN   US15117N6022

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-09-06 pm EDT
1.950 USD   -4.64%
09:16aCelsion Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
09/01Celsion Corporation Highlights Progress in its DNA-based Vaccine Program
GL
09/01Celsion Corporation Provides Update on the Progress Made in the Development of A DNA-Based Vaccine Using its PLACCINE Platform Technology
CI
Celsion Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/07/2022 | 09:16am EDT
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage drug development company today announced that Dr. Corinne Le Goff, President and Chief Executive Officer will present a company overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The hybrid conference will be held from September 12-14 with in-person participation held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Dr. Le Goff will present in person on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:00 pm ET. A replay of the presentation will available under “Financial Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.celsion.com/financial-events.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies, and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV-2. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two feasibility-stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anticancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Celsion wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time, and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors, regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Celsion's periodic reports and prospectuses filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Celsion Investor Contact
Jeffrey W. Church
Executive Vice President and CFO
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

