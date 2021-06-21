Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celsion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSN   US15117N5032

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsion : Enters into $10 Million Strategic Loan Facility with Silicon Valley Bank (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celsion Corporation Enters into $10 Million Strategic Loan Facility with Silicon Valley Bank

Improvement to the Balance Sheet Leverages Strong Equity Structure

Retires Debt and Gains Five Months of Operating Runway at Very Low Cost of Capital

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (June 21, 2021) - Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces it has entered into a $10 million loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Celsion immediately used $6 million from this facility to retire all outstanding indebtedness with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The remaining $4 million will be available to be drawn down up to 12 months after closing and will be used for working capital and to fund the advancement of the Company's product pipeline, including GEN-1 for the treatment of newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, as well as other strategic initiatives intended to broaden its product pipeline.

'This loan facility provides us with financial and operating flexibility at very favorable terms, strengthens our balance sheet with the elimination of the Horizon debt and allows us to meet several key, value-driving milestones with our product-development initiatives,' said Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion's chairman, president and chief executive officer. 'Including the $4 million that will become available to us in a year, we will have sufficient cash to fund current and planned operations into early 2025. We appreciate the support of SVB and their confidence in Celsion and the management team.'

Tom Gordon, Managing Director of Life Science and Healthcare at Silicon Valley Bank, said, 'We are pleased Celsion has selected SVB as its financial partner for this $10 million loan facility. We have confidence in the Company's business strategy and look forward to Celsion reaching critical milestones including with GEN-1 for ovarian cancer and other strategic initiatives to broaden its product pipeline.'

The funding is in the form of money market secured indebtedness bearing interest at a calculated WSJ Prime-based variable rate (currently 3.25%). Payments under the loan agreement are interest only for the first 24 months after loan closing, followed by a 24-month amortization period of principal and interest through the scheduled maturity date.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For nearly 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, statements relating to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Celsion Corporation

Jeffrey W. Church

Executive Vice President and CFO

609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Celsion Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CELSION CORPORATION
08:19aCELSION  : Enters into $10 Million Strategic Loan Facility with Silicon Valley B..
PU
08:17aCELSION CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
08:00aCelsion Corporation Enters into $10 Million Strategic Loan Facility with Sili..
GL
06/10CELSION  : Appoints Dr. Stacy R. Lindborg to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
06/10CELSION CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
06/09Celsion Appoints Christine A. Pellizzari to its Board of Directors
GL
06/08CELSION CORPORATION  : Appoints Dr. Stacy R. Lindborg to its Board of Directors
AQ
06/07CELSION  : ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL MEETING (Form 8-K)
PU
06/07CELSION CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07Celsion corporation announces adjournment of annual meeting
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CELSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celsion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 223%
Spread / Lowest Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church CFO, Secretary & SVP-Investor Relations
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELSION CORPORATION74.40%107
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.33%83 541
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.70%63 775
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS11.35%55 705
BIONTECH SE160.57%51 304
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.52%48 628