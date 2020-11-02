Log in
CELSION CORPORATION

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Celsion Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/02/2020 | 02:38pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Celsion Corporation (“Celsion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CLSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 2, 2015 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 29, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Celsion considerably overstated the efficacy of its ThermoDox product. This lack of efficacy negatively impacted the Company’s likelihood of gaining approval for ThermoDox. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Celsion, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,51 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 17,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 33,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 68,4x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CELSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celsion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Spread / Highest target 746%
Spread / Average Target 746%
Spread / Lowest Target 746%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church CFO, Secretary & SVP-Investor Relations
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELSION CORPORATION-72.34%17
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.51%72 904
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.76%57 199
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.84%54 181
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.31%40 863
BEIGENE, LTD.78.89%26 872
