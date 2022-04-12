Log in
CELH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celsius Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 12, 2021 to March 1, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CELH:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25796&from=4

Celsius Holdings, Inc. NEWS - CELH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Celsius Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Celsius you have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Celsius securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CELH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25796&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celh-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-celsius-holdings-inc-shareholders-301522856.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
