Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Celsius Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CELH   US15118V2079

CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CELH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CELH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Celsius Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25127&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Celsius between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Celsius Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celh-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-celsius-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-301510452.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:46aCELH SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Celsius Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff D..
PR
03/24CELH STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) on Behalf of Shar..
BU
03/22CELH ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the..
PR
03/18CELH SHAREHOLDER NEWS : Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Celsius H..
BU
03/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Shareholders of Class Action Against Celsius Holdi..
BU
03/17SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celsi..
PR
03/16CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celsi..
PR
03/08CELSIUS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Celsius Holdings, Inc. on Beh..
BU
03/08Oatly to emerge winner in 2022 plant-based peers' battle
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations