SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference on November 16th & 17th

11/16/2022 | 07:31am EST
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference on November 16-17th, 2022.

Media and investors may access the updated corporate presentation that will be utilized at the conference at: https://celsiusholdingsinc.com/investorpresentation

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-present-at-the-jefferies-miami-consumer-conference-on-november-16th--17th-301679708.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
